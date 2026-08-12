Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack)

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Close-up van de voorkant van Hue Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack)
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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

€ 99,99

Voor een Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack) Er is een Bridge nodig

Over de Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack)

Dit product is bedoeld voor slimme lampen. De bedrade module houdt je Philips Hue lampen van stroom voorzien en bedienbaar – zelfs wanneer iemand de schakelaar omzet. Via de bedrading van je huis — je hoeft geen batterijen te vervangen. Installeer hem achter je wandschakelaar of in het plafond boven je lamp, waar een nuldraad aanwezig is. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd kun je je bestaande schakelaar gebruiken om lampen in kamers en zones te bedienen, of door je favoriete vooraf ingestelde scènes te schakelen. Je hebt een Hue Bridge nodig, die een stabiele Zigbee-verbinding gebruikt voor lokale bediening, zodat je lampen blijven reageren, zelfs als de wifi uitvalt. Ga voor meer informatie naar https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Zorgt dat je Hue lampen altijd bereikbaar blijven
  • Maakt bestaande schakelaars slim
  • Bedien lampen, kamers of zones
  • Zonder batterijen, nuldraad vereist
  • Hue Bridge vereist

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Geschikt voor Hue Sync, MotionAware™
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Create a starter kit
Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule 2-pack

Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule 2-pack

Te monteren achter bestaande lichtschakelaar
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GU10 - slimme spot - (3-pack)

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GU10 - slimme spot - (3-pack)

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Bundel: 6x Slimme GU10 spot - White Ambiance

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Levensduur van ±10 jaar
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Te monteren achter bestaande lichtschakelaar
Aangepaste lichtscène selectie
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Essential A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 806 lm - 8 W - 4-pack

Essential A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 806 lm - 8 W - 4-pack

Tot 806 lumen
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3-pack Centura inbouwspot

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