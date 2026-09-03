Create your Hue entertainment setup

Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
Whether you want a simple setup or the ultimate experience, there's a Hue sync option for every home.

How do you want to sync your lights?

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with any content on any TV

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

I want to sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

A TV screen setup with entertainment lighting and showing the Philips Hue Sync TV app.

Sync TV app

Sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV

Sync your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Enjoy immersive lighting that reacts instantly to everything on screen, including built-in streaming apps, movies, sports, and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.

What you’ll need
- Compatible Samsung & LG TV*
- At least one color-capable Hue light
- Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)
- Hue Bridge
- Hue app 

Best for
- Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV
- Casual gaming
- Minimal, no-hardware setup

Our top picks for Sync TV app

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Gradient wall washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision color matching
Sync app or device required

$209.99

Coming soon

New
Hue Play Table lamp

Hue Play Table lamp

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$109.99

Create a starter kit
Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$269.99

New
Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue Play Floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$209.99

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required

$249.99

Coming soon

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required
Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required

$319.99

Coming soon

Create a starter kit
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$159.99

Sync TV app FAQs

Which TVs are compatible?*

How do I get started?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?


 

A Philips Hue Play screen sync device with fisheye lens attached on a TV and detecting the on-screen content.

Play screen sync

Sync my lights with any content on any TV

Bring TV lighting to any TV up to 85” with the Play screen sync device. The device attaches to your TV and its fisheye lens captures the content and colors on your screen and syncs your Hue lights in real time to all content, including native TV apps and broadcast TV. 

What you’ll need
- Play screen sync device
- At least one Hue TV strip light*
- Hue app 

Best for
- Syncing any on-screen content
- Native TV apps and broadcast TV
- Simple plug-and-play set up

What you’ll need...

New
Philips Hue Play screen sync

Philips Hue Play screen sync

Simple plug-and-play solution
Sync any content via Hue app
Fisheye full-screen capture
Color matching algorithm

$169.99

Play screen sync FAQs

What is Play screen sync?

Why choose Play screen sync?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*


 

Our top picks for Play screen sync

New
Hue Play Table lamp

Hue Play Table lamp

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$109.99

Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$199.99

Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$199.99

New
Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue Play Floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$209.99

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Gradient wall washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision color matching
Sync app or device required

$209.99

Coming soon

A Philips Hue Play sync box 4k placed on an entertainment setup in front of a TV.

Play HDMI sync box 4K or 8K

Sync my lights with HDMI-connected content

The Play HDMI sync box 4K and 8K sync your lights with HDMI-connected devices like streaming boxes and game consoles, delivering fast, precise light syncing in real time. Play HDMI sync box 4K is ideal for everyday gaming and movies in crisp 4K. Play HDMI sync box 8K supports higher resolutions and up to 120 frames per second for next-generation gaming and advanced home cinema.

What you’ll need
- Play HDMI sync box
- At least one Hue TV strip light*
- Hue app 

Best for
- Syncing HDMI-connected content
- Advanced gaming setups
- Fast, smooth TV-light syncing

What you’ll need...

New
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Sync content via Hue app
Simple, compact design
Easy set up and installation

$209.99

HDMI sync box FAQs

What do I need to get started?

What's the difference between Play HDMI sync box 4K and sync box 8K?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*


 

Our top picks for HDMI sync box

New
Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue Play Floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$209.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black

$549.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte white
Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Gradient wall washing effects
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync precision color matching
Sync app or device required

$209.99

Coming soon

Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required

$249.99

Coming soon

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required
Coming Soon
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"

Ultra-smooth gradient effects
OmniGlow technology
Chromasync precision color
Sync app or device required

$319.99

Coming soon

Compare sync options

Still deciding? Compare Hue sync solutions to find the setup that's right for your TV and entertainment experience.

Popular

Sync box 8K

Shop sync box 8k
New

Sync box 4K

Shop sync box 4K
New

Screen sync

Shop screen sync

Sync TV app

Learn about sync TV app

Best for

Advanced home entertainment
Advanced home entertainment
Simple set up for almost any TV
Compatible Samsung & LG TVs

Works with TV apps

-
-
Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Works with HDMI devices

Syncs all TV content
Syncs all TV content

Setup

Guided setup with HDMI connections
Guided setup with HDMI connections
Guided setup in the Hue app
Guided setup in the Hue app

TV compatibility

Any TV
Any TV
All TVs up to 85"
Compatible TVs only

Hue Bridge required

No
No
No
Yes
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