Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
Whether you want a simple setup or the ultimate experience, there's a Hue sync option for every home.
Create your Hue entertainment setup
Not sure how to sync your Philips Hue lights with your TV?
How do you want to sync your lights?
Sync TV app
Sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV
Sync your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Enjoy immersive lighting that reacts instantly to everything on screen, including built-in streaming apps, movies, sports, and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.
What you’ll need
- Compatible Samsung & LG TV*
- At least one color-capable Hue light
- Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)
- Hue Bridge
- Hue app
Best for
- Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV
- Casual gaming
- Minimal, no-hardware setup
Our top picks for Sync TV app
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"
$209.99
Hue Play Table lamp
$109.99
Play gradient light tube compact
$269.99
Hue Play Floor lamp large
$209.99
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"
$249.99
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"
$319.99
Bridge Pro
$159.99
Sync TV app FAQs
Which TVs are compatible?*
Which TVs are compatible?*
How do I get started?
How do I get started?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights with my Samsung or LG TV?
Play screen sync
Sync my lights with any content on any TV
Bring TV lighting to any TV up to 85” with the Play screen sync device. The device attaches to your TV and its fisheye lens captures the content and colors on your screen and syncs your Hue lights in real time to all content, including native TV apps and broadcast TV.
What you’ll need
- Play screen sync device
- At least one Hue TV strip light*
- Hue app
Best for
- Syncing any on-screen content
- Native TV apps and broadcast TV
- Simple plug-and-play set up
What you’ll need...
Philips Hue Play screen sync
$169.99
Play screen sync FAQs
What is Play screen sync?
What is Play screen sync?
Why choose Play screen sync?
Why choose Play screen sync?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using Play screen sync?*
Our top picks for Play screen sync
Hue Play Table lamp
$109.99
Play light bar double pack
$199.99
Play light bar double pack
$199.99
Hue Play Floor lamp large
$209.99
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"
$209.99
Play HDMI sync box 4K or 8K
Sync my lights with HDMI-connected content
The Play HDMI sync box 4K and 8K sync your lights with HDMI-connected devices like streaming boxes and game consoles, delivering fast, precise light syncing in real time. Play HDMI sync box 4K is ideal for everyday gaming and movies in crisp 4K. Play HDMI sync box 8K supports higher resolutions and up to 120 frames per second for next-generation gaming and advanced home cinema.
What you’ll need
- Play HDMI sync box
- At least one Hue TV strip light*
- Hue app
Best for
- Syncing HDMI-connected content
- Advanced gaming setups
- Fast, smooth TV-light syncing
What you’ll need...
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K
$209.99
HDMI sync box FAQs
What do I need to get started?
What do I need to get started?
What's the difference between Play HDMI sync box 4K and sync box 8K?
What's the difference between Play HDMI sync box 4K and sync box 8K?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*
Do I need a Hue Bridge to sync my lights using an HDMI sync box?*
Our top picks for HDMI sync box
Hue Play Floor lamp large
$209.99
Hue Play wall washer
$549.99
Hue Play wall washer
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"
$209.99
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 65"
$249.99
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 85"
Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro 100"
$319.99
Compare sync options
Still deciding? Compare Hue sync solutions to find the setup that's right for your TV and entertainment experience.
Sync box 8KShop sync box 8k
Sync box 4KShop sync box 4K
Screen syncShop screen sync
Sync TV appLearn about sync TV app
Best for
Works with TV apps
Works with HDMI devices
Setup
TV compatibility
Hue Bridge required