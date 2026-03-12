Hue Play Floor lamp large

New
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Floor lamp large
In stock

About the Hue Play Floor lamp large

The play floor lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 53 inch-tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners, or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.

  • RGBWWIC gradient light effect
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Designed for easy placement
  • Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
  • Control & customize with Hue Bridge
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay