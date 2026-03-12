OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit

Close up of front of Accessory OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit
Temporarily out of stock

About the OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit

The outdoor resealing kit makes it easy to customize your OmniGlow outdoor strip light to perfectly fit your space. After cutting the strip to the desired length, use the included sealant, end plug, and end cap to securely reseal the light and maintain its weather-resistant protection. Designed specifically for OmniGlow outdoor strip lights, the kit ensures a clean, professional finish while preserving reliable outdoor performance.

  • Allows cut-to-fit customization
  • Maintains weather resistance
  • Includes sealant, plug, and cap
  • Professional-looking finish
  • For OmniGlow outdoor strip lights
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