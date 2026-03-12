Slim dual zone canless downlight 4-inch
$129.99
Current price is $129.99
About the Slim dual zone canless downlight 4-inch
The slim dual zone downlight combines powerful direct light for everyday tasks with a soft ambiance backlight in one elegant fixture, giving you two zones of beautifully balanced light from a single downlight. Its slim design installs easily into almost any ceiling, including bathrooms thanks to its water-resistant, moistureproof design. Control the direct light and ambiance backlight independently with warm-to-cool white light, millions of colors, and a gentle, low-glare night light for added comfort. Enjoy full-spectrum daylight, ultra-low dimming of the direct light down to 0.2%, and Chromasync technology for perfectly matched colors across multiple Hue lights. Get effortless control with the Hue app, smart switches, or voice commands using a compatible smart assistant. Unlock even more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge, including away-from-home control, automations, and Mimic Presence. Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices.
- Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
- Chromasync precision color matching
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677609825
Bulb characteristics
- Lamp shape
- Other
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Aluminum die-cast, Plastic
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 35,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Pivotable arm(left-right)
- No
- Tiltable head (up-down)
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 110
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 90
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 82
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bathroom, Bedroom, Dining Room, Entertainment room, Hallway, Home Office, Kitchen, Living Room
- Style
- Functional
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677609825
- Net weight
- 0.38 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.47 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 92 mm
- Width
- 162 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004345901
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 10.9
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 11
Product dimensions and weight
- Recessed distance
- 60 mm
- Overall height
- 36 mm
- Overall length
- 120 mm
- Overall width
- 120 mm
- Recessed Ceiling cutout
- 10.5 cm x 10.5 cm
Service
- Warranty
- 3 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 900
- Diameter
- 120 mm
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 100-120 V
- Wattage bulb included
- Not relavent for this product
- IP code
- IP44 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- NA
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 655
- Number of light sources
- 2
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Recessed
The bridge
- Frequency band
- 2.4GHz
The bulb
- Diameter
- 120 mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The camera
- Two-way talk
- No
The switch
- Max. lights per switch
- 50 (with Hue Bridge)
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired
- Dimmer load
- Not applicable
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- IR receiver
- No
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- HDMI
- No
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- Product Documentation
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available