Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

$364.47

Sale
Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
In stock

About the Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
  • 400 lumens

Frequently bought together

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$134.99

Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

$19.99

Sale
Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

$149.99

Sale
G30 - E26 smart bulb

G30 - E26 smart bulb

$109.99

Sale
Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

$139.99

Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

$159.99

Sale
Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

$69.99

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay