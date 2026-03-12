Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
$364.47
Bundle price is $364.47, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $404.97
Sale
In stock
About the Multipack: GU10 white and color ambiance 6-pack
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.
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- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 400 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514871793
Product information
- Hue White and color ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
- 3
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