This bundle includes four 6-inch downlights, making it easy to illuminate larger spaces with beautifully consistent smart lighting. The slim design installs easily into almost any ceiling, including bathrooms thanks to its water-resistant construction. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of colors. Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brings gentle a gentle glow to any space while Chromasync ensures smooth, perfectly matched lighting across every fixture. Control your lights with the Hue app, voice assistants, or smart switches, and unlock automations, away-from-home control, and Matter compatibility with a Hue Bridge.

±10-year lifespan

Dimmable out of the box

Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible

Low energy consumption A+

White ambiance +16 million colors