Bundle: 4x Slim dual 6-inch downlight
Bundle price is $255.96, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $319.96
Bundle price is $255.96, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $319.96
About the Bundle: 4x Slim dual 6-inch downlight
This bundle includes four 6-inch downlights, making it easy to illuminate larger spaces with beautifully consistent smart lighting. The slim design installs easily into almost any ceiling, including bathrooms thanks to its water-resistant construction. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of colors. Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brings gentle a gentle glow to any space while Chromasync ensures smooth, perfectly matched lighting across every fixture. Control your lights with the Hue app, voice assistants, or smart switches, and unlock automations, away-from-home control, and Matter compatibility with a Hue Bridge.
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption A+
- White ambiance +16 million colors
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 49999
Product information
- Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch
- 4