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Close up of front of Sync box + Bridge Pro

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Sync box + Bridge Pro

Unlock a fully immersive TV experience with a Hue Sync box and Bridge Pro. Sync lights to TV, music, and games with fast response times and optimal control.

Product highlights

  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Specifications

Product information

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