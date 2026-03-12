Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
1 / 1: Close up of front of Hue Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
Temporarily out of stock
About the Hue Wired Doorbell Security key
Did the screw get lost or damaged? Replace the security screw on your wired video doorbell with this screw. Security screw tool included for ease of installation
- Replacement part
- For Wired video doorbell
- Includes security tool and screw
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103190024
Design and finishing
- Main Color Product
- Stainless steel
- Main product material
- Metal
Light characteristics
- Dynamic effects
- Yes
Miscellaneous
- Type
- Replacement Parts
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103190024
- Net weight
- 0.01 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.02 kg
- Height
- 86 mm
- Length
- 52 mm
- Width
- 28 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004294701
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103190024
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall product height
- 4.6 mm
- Overall product length
- 5.4 mm
- Overall product width
- 2 mm
- Overall product diameter
- 5.4 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
What's supported
- Wi-Fi standard
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Wireless technology
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- Product Documentation
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available