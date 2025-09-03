Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Starter kit: 4 Downlights (5/6 inch) + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 4 Downlights (5/6 inch) + Bridge Pro

Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. The included recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use them in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes.

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • White ambiance +16 million colors
  • Easy to install
Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

