The smoothest light you'll ever see.
Surimu Square Panel
Perfectly even, powerful light. This large LED panel offers millions of shades of white and colour light in a sleek white aluminium frame. Its semi flush-mount design provides depth, and its simplicity makes it a sophisticated choice for any room.
£249.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Even light distribution
- 60 x 60 cm
- Up to 4150 lumens
- Matte white aluminium
Perfection in an LED panel
Easy to mount
You only need one set of hands to install this ceiling light. Clip, hang, attach — you're done.
Uniform light
Specially arranged LEDs allow this panel emit the exact same brightness and colour across its entire expanse.
High-quality design
Robust frame, sleek matte finish. And rich, deeply saturated light.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Colour temperature
2000-6500 K
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Kitchen
Type
Ceiling Lights
EyeComfort
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103044532
Net weight
5.8 kg
Gross weight
7.89 kg
Height
675 mm
Length
700 mm
Width
105 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002966402
Product dimensions and weight
Overall height
480 mm
Overall length
600 mm
Overall width
600 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
4,150 lm
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
220–240 V
Wattage bulb included
60
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.