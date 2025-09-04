Support
  • Plug and play
  • Trigger sound alarms
  • Works with the Hue ecosystem
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

Flash Sale -25%
Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£134.99

Flash Sale -25%
Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

Flash Sale -25%
Secure contact sensor

Hue

Secure contact sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your light
Long battery life
Mounts on doors and windows

£34.99

See all products
A Hue Smart Chime plugged into a wall socket in a kitchen sounding an alert.

Hear it, anywhere

Get sound alerts, at any time with the Smart Chime. Place Chimes throughout your home to ensure that you never miss a visitor, no matter where you are.

An intruder leaving a front door with the home's lights glowing in red light and a Hue Chime sounding an alert.

Deter unwanted visitors with sound and light

Trigger a loud sound and light alarm manually or automatically when your Hue Secure system is armed.

A man controls his doorbell, chime and Philips Hue lights via the Hue app on his smartphone.

Ultimate control in one app

Manage your doorbell, chime and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app – no need for multiple apps. Get instant notifications, customise settings and stay connected from anywhere.

A Hue Smart Chime sounding an alarm and the Hue app Chime tone tab showing different tones.

Tailor it to your routine

Choose your ringtone, adjust volume levels, set quiet hours or change sounds based on the time of day. Mute or unmute easily with the local control button.

A Hue Smart Chime being plugged into a wall socket.

Simple setup

Plugs into any socket for instant use-no wires, no hassle.

A Hue Video Doorbell in black and Hue Smart Chime in white.

Doorbell and Chime. Stronger together.

Pair the Chime with a Hue video doorbell for a smarter to get sound alerts throughout your home, hands-free control and instant awareness when someone's at your door.

A man sits on his sofa receiving a detection notification on his smartphone via the Hue app.

Seamless integration with your Hue ecosystem.

The Chime works with all Secure products-including Secure cameras and indoor motion sensors. When motion is detected anywhere, you'll hear an instant sound alerts-so you're aware of what's happening in your home.

Find a plan

Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique and find the right one for you.

Explore plans

Questions & Answers

What is a light chime and how does it work?

Can I remove the front cover of the Smart chime?

How loud is the siren functionality?

Can I add tones to my chime myself?

Can I mute/unmute the smart chime without the Hue app?

What does MotionAwareTM mean for the Smart chime?

Can I configure different volumes for my Smart Chime?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Material

    Plastic

  • Housing Colour

    White

Packaging dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

Support Hue

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay