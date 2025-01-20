Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar, which includes a power supply that can connect up to three light bars, can be stood upright, laid horizontally or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.

Colour

Pack

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
  • White and colour light
  • 500 lumens
Small but mighty

A versatile lamp available in black or white, the Play light bar enhances any entertainment set-up.

Get ultimate control with the app 

Use the Hue app or the Hue Bluetooth app to control your smart lights, including setting routines and more.

Personalise with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Get hands-free control of the light bars with just your voice and a smart home assistant.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Add accessories

Use the Hue dimmer switch, motion sensor and other smart accessories to control the light bars.

Surround lighting
Placing settings for Hue Play bars

Place, mount anywhere

Use the included stands to set the light bars upright or mount them to the TV — or just lay them flat! 

One power supply and three play bars

1 power supply, 3 light bars

Plug up to three light bars into a single socket with the included power supply. 

How to position Play light bars

Extended PDP spare parts

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Questions & Answers

What’s the difference between the Hue Play light bars base unit and the extension?

Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power my Hue Play light bar?

Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Philips Hue Play light bar?

Where should I install my Hue Play light bar?

How can I mount the Philips Hue Play light bar behind my TV?

Does my Hue Play light bar have an on/off switch or a button to control its colours?

Why there is only one colour when I turn on the Philips Hue Play light bar?

Philips Hue product family

Can't see the answer you were looking for?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

