Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + smart button
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and colour ambiance starter kit. The kit includes 3 colour smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a smart button, which provides full control of the lights, access to the Hue app and endless features.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Control with smart button
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- White and colour light
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x57x50 mm