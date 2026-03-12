The wired wall switch module keeps your Philips Hue lights powered and reachable – even if the traditional switch is turned off. The module is mains powered, no batteries required. Installed behind your existing light switch, the module lets you control lights in rooms and zones, or toggle through scenes by flipping the switch on and off. The wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge, providing a reliable Zigbee network, so you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

Keeps Hue lights reachable

Makes existing switches smart

Control lights, rooms or zones

Battery-free, neutral wire required

Hue Bridge required