Bring your non-smart lights into your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control and convenience. The wired on/off switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures alongside your existing Hue lights, all in one seamless experience. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! With the 2-channel version, control two groups of lights independently in the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set timers and schedules that fit your daily routine. The compact module is installed behind the traditional switch and it is mains powered, no battery required. As part of the Hue ecosystem, based on a reliable Zigbee network, you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

Makes non-smart lights, smart

Control smart and non-smart lights

Set timers and schedules

Battery-free, neutral wire required

Unlock more with a Hue Bridge