Welcome to the playful and flexible way to decorate with light – the Essential flex strip light! Bend it into any shape you can imagine and make it a decorative centrepiece for walls in your living room, home office or children's bedroom. Use the flex Strip light to outline mirrors and wall furniture. Set to any gradient of colours, including eye-catching neon light effects for an extra-vibrant vibe. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting – control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations and choose from dozens of light scenes.