Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Overall score: 4

1 reviews

Close... but not 100% awesome

2026-08-18T21:06:03.000+00:00

walloutlet

4

Lights are always cool, especially when you can control them. As expected, these lights work as expected and the quality is good. However, what was a bit annoying was I ordered white play bars specifically to blend better into my walls versus the black play light bar. Unfortunately, even the white play light bar has a black back which completely negates buying white as the black show predominantly. Very annoying.... why can't white just be white.