Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

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Close up of front of Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80&quot;)
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About the Bundle: Hue sync box + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Get ready to experience surround lighting! Place Play light bars and an ambiance gradient lightstrip around your home theater setup, connect the Hue sync box, and watch your lights change color, dim, and brighten along with content on the TV screen.

  • White and color light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Syncing requires Hue Bridge
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