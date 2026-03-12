Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Halloween sale: Save 30% when you buy 2 or more!

Shop now
Exclusive
A collection of Festavia string lights with cylindrical shape, displaying pink, purple, and yellow illuminated LED tips.
In stock
  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

With 100 smart mini LEDs along an 26.2-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.

  • 100 smart color LEDs
  • 26.2-foot cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Indoor and outdoor

Frequently bought together

Outlet Sale
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
9.4 x 4.7 inches
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$179.99

$73.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia permanent outdoor lights 90 ft white string

Festavia permanent outdoor lights 90 ft white string

White string
90 ft with 48 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light

$399.99

Sale
Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights

Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$379.98

$345.78

Save 58% with Code OUTLET58
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$197.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$139.99

Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$772.97

$734.32

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
131-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$399.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$189.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
65-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$259.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor pedestal

Econic Outdoor pedestal

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$179.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$59.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$189.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$26.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*

$189.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
MR16 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

MR16 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by oc_sajatirodak containing christmas tree, christmas, room, living room, decorate

@oc_sajatirodak

image by linkuei_warrior containing christmas tree, living room, television, christmas, light

@linkuei_warrior

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay