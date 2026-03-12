Festavia string lights are unique — and that means they get unique features! There are three styles that you can use on your Festavia string lights: Linear, Scattered, and Mirrored. Linear produces a seamless gradient of color from one end of the string to the other. Scattered randomly distributes up to five colors along the length of the string.

Mirrored creates two gradients that are mirrored from the center of the string to the ends.

To set a style, open a Room or Zone in the Philips Hue app, tap your string lights, and tap the styles icon next to the brightness setting.