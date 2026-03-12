Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

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Coiled string lights with pink, yellow, and purple illuminated LEDs placed on a flat surface, casting colored light onto surroundings.
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About the Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 65.6-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.

  • 250 smart color LEDs
  • 65 Feet cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Indoor and outdoor

Frequently bought together

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia string lights- 26ft, 100 LEDs

Festavia string lights- 26ft, 100 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$139.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
131-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$399.99

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White string
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White and color gradient
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LED integrated
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LED integrated
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Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$772.97

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Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

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Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

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Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Up to 800 lumens
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Essential color ​

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Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Impress outdoor wall light

Impress outdoor wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*

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Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

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LED integrated
White and color light
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Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 91 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 91 ft

91 ft of string lights
32 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
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Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by oc_sajatirodak containing christmas tree, christmas, room, living room, decorate

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image by linkuei_warrior containing christmas tree, living room, television, christmas, light

@linkuei_warrior

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