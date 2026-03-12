Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs
Current price is $259.99
Current price is $259.99
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About the Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs
With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 65.6-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.
- 250 smart color LEDs
- 65 Feet cord
- Black cord
- Includes power supply
- Indoor and outdoor
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677585303
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 15,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- Suitable for indoor and outdoor use
- Operational temperature
- -20°C to 40°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Fully weatherproof
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Universal Plug
- No
Light characteristics
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
String light/Lightstrip
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Wattage
- 14 W
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677585303
- Net weight
- 1.12 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.42 kg
- Height
- 114 mm
- Length
- 156 mm
- Width
- 226 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929003674401
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5 W
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 2.55 lb
- Overall length
- 787-1/2 inch
- Cable length to first LED (in feet)
- 14.44 ft
- LED diameter (inches)
- 0.197 inch
- String light length
- 20,000 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 100-130 V, 50-60 Hz
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Led light spacing (inches)
- 3.15 inch
- Number of light sources
- 250
- IP code of power supply
- IP54 | Dust accumulation-protected, splash-proof
- Class of protection (string lights)
- Class III
- IP code String Lights
- IP54 | Dust accumulation-protected, splash-proof
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
FAQs
Can I use Festavia string lights outside?
It depends on which version you have. Festavia string lights purchased during or after 2023 are for both indoor and outdoor use. If you purchased Festavia string lights before 2023, the string lights are for indoor use only.
What are styles?
Festavia string lights are unique — and that means they get unique features! There are three styles that you can use on your Festavia string lights: Linear, Scattered, and Mirrored. Linear produces a seamless gradient of color from one end of the string to the other. Scattered randomly distributes up to five colors along the length of the string.
Mirrored creates two gradients that are mirrored from the center of the string to the ends.
To set a style, open a Room or Zone in the Philips Hue app, tap your string lights, and tap the styles icon next to the brightness setting.
Can I connect Festavia string lights to my outdoor Low-volt setup?
It depends on which version you have. Festavia string lights produced during or after 2023 are for both indoor and outdoor use. This version can be connected to a Low-volt setup.
If your Festavia string lights were produced in 2022, they are for indoor use only.
How many Festavia string lights can the included power supply unit support?
You can add Festavia string lights until you reach the maximum wattage of the PSU, which is 30 W. Add up the wattage of the lights you want to connect to see how many you can connect:
100 LEDs: 7 W
250 LEDs: 14 W
500 LEDs: 28 W
For example, you can connect 4 100 LED strings — a total of 28W — to a single 30 W PSU. However, connecting 5 100 LED strings would total 35W and overload the PSU.
Are Festavia string lights Bluetooth compatible?
Yes. You can control Festavia string lights using Bluetooth.
Can Festavia string lights produce both white and color light?
Yes! Festavia string lights offer millions of shades of white and color light, so you can set the mood and decorate for any occasion.
Can I use the Festavia power supply unit outside?
It depends on which version you have. Festavia string light PSUs produced during or after 2023 are for both indoor and outdoor use. This version can be connected to a Low-volt setup.
If your Festavia string lights were produced in 2022, the PSU is for indoor use only.
Note that if you live in the UK, you'll need to plug your Festavia string lights in to an indoor power outlet.
Can I use two Festavia string lights on the same Christmas tree?
Because there are three sizes of Festavia string lights, you could always purchase a longer version if you want more lights on your Christmas tree. However, you can still use two string lights if you prefer. [Read the guide to hanging string lights] for instructions on how to do this.
How should I set up Festavia string lights for the best light effect?
If you're using Festavia string lights on a tree, make sure the free end of the string light is at the top of your tree. The power supply unit should be at the bottom of the tree.
The 500 LED version is slightly different. It has two strings of 250 LEDs and a connection box in the middle. The connection box can be placed on the floor, but make sure you keep the split section toward the center of your tree to ensure that the two sides are even.
For step-by-step instructions, check out the guide.
Can I control each LED on Festavia string lights individually?
Like other gradient lights, you can control three points along the string light to create a gradient of light. While each LED can display a different color at the same time, you can’t control each light individually.
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