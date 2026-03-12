Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

Halloween sale: Save 30% when you buy 2 or more!

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Coiled string lights with multiple LED bulbs emit pink, purple, and yellow illumination onto a neutral surface.
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Festavia string lights- 131.2ft, 500 LEDs

With 500 smart mini LEDs along a 131.2-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.

  • 500 smart color LEDs
  • 131.2-foot cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Indoor and outdoor

Frequently bought together

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

Festavia string lights - 65.6ft, 250 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
250 smart color LEDs
65-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$259.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$59.99

Sale
Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights

Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$379.98

$345.78

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OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$139.99

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Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$189.99

Outlet Sale
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
9.4 x 4.7 inches
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$179.99

$73.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$179.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$189.99

Sale
Bundle: Essential BR30 - E26 (2 pack)

Bundle: Essential BR30 - E26 (2 pack)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential color

$49.98

$39.98

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$289.99

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Festavia string lights- 26ft, 100 LEDs

Festavia string lights- 26ft, 100 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$139.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

Up to 650 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$24.99

Halloween Sale: Buy 2+, Save 30%
60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$98.99

Save 58% with Code OUTLET58
Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$76.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by oc_sajatirodak containing christmas tree, christmas, room, living room, decorate

@oc_sajatirodak

image by linkuei_warrior containing christmas tree, living room, television, christmas, light

@linkuei_warrior

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