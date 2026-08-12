Algemene score: 2.3

3 Recensies

Practical solution to keep smart lights reachable

2026-08-12T01:30:57.000+00:00

lex094

4

I got this module to keep my Hue smart bulbs reachable without losing the convenience of a physical wall switch. I installed it at my guest room, where I always had issues with guests and family not been able to control the lights easily. Installation was a bit of a hassle and I initially had some issues getting everything to fit, but I eventually got it sorted. Since then, it’s been working perfectly: it responds really quickly and scenes change right away when pressing the switch. Until now very happy with the product.