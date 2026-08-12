Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (1-pack)

Nieuw
Close-up van de voorkant van Hue Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (1-pack)
Op voorraad
  • Shop nu, betaal later met Klarna
  • Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
  • 30 dagen gratis retour
  • 2 jaar garantie
  • Veilige checkout

Zorg dat je volledig bent uitgerust

Create a starter kit
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

€ 99,99

Voor een Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (1-pack) Er is een Bridge nodig

Over de Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (1-pack)

Dit product is bedoeld voor slimme lampen. De bedrade module houdt je Philips Hue lampen van stroom voorzien en bedienbaar – zelfs wanneer iemand de schakelaar omzet. Via de bedrading van je huis — je hoeft geen batterijen te vervangen. Installeer hem achter je wandschakelaar of in het plafond boven je lamp, waar een nuldraad aanwezig is. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd kun je je bestaande schakelaar gebruiken om lampen in kamers en zones te bedienen, of door je favoriete vooraf ingestelde scènes te schakelen. Je hebt een Hue Bridge nodig, die een stabiele Zigbee-verbinding gebruikt voor lokale bediening, zodat je lampen blijven reageren, zelfs als de wifi uitvalt. Ga voor meer informatie naar https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Zorgt dat je Hue lampen altijd bereikbaar blijven
  • Maakt bestaande schakelaars slim
  • Bedien lampen, kamers of zones
  • Zonder batterijen, nuldraad vereist
  • Hue Bridge vereist

Populaire producten

Create a starter kit
Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Ondersteuning voor meer dan 150 lampen en 50 accessoires
Geschikt voor Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Hiermee bedien je verlichting overal in huis
Geavanceerde encryptie met Zigbee Trust Center

€ 99,99

Create a starter kit
GU10 - slimme spot - (3-pack)

GU10 - slimme spot - (3-pack)

Warm- tot koelwit licht
Tot 400 lumen
Voeg een Hue Bridge toe voor nog meer mogelijkheden
energy.link.label

€ 69,99

Nieuw
Bedrade dimmer switch voor niet-slimme lampen

Bedrade dimmer switch voor niet-slimme lampen

Voeg dimbare niet-slimme lampen toe aan Hue
App- en spraakbesturing
Geen batterij nodig
Krijg toegang tot nog meer met een Hue Bridge

€ 59,99

Nieuw
Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack)

Bedrade wandschakelaarmodule voor slimme lampen (2-pack)

Zorgt dat je Hue lampen altijd bereikbaar blijven
Maakt bestaande schakelaars slim
Bedien lampen, kamers, zones
Geen batterij nodig

€ 79,99

Nieuw
Bedrade aan-uitschakelaar (1-kanaals) voor niet-slimme lampen

Bedrade aan-uitschakelaar (1-kanaals) voor niet-slimme lampen

Voeg niet-slimme lampen toe aan Hue
App- en spraakbesturing
Geen batterij nodig
Krijg toegang tot nog meer met een Bridge

€ 49,99

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule 2-pack

Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule 2-pack

Te monteren achter bestaande lichtschakelaar
Aangepaste lichtscène selectie
Bedien je Hue lampen met je bestaande schakelaar
Hue Bridge vereist

€ 79,99

Create a starter kit
Essential A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 806 lm - 8 W - 3-pack

Essential A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 806 lm - 8 W - 3-pack

Tot 806 lumen
Essentieel wit licht
Laag dimmen tot 2%
Essentiële kleur
energy.link.label

€ 49,99

2de lamp 30% korting
B39 kaarslamp - E14 slimme LED-lamp

B39 kaarslamp - E14 slimme LED-lamp

Tot 500 lumen
Volspectrum daglicht
Ultradiep dimmen tot 0,2%
Chromasync™ precision color
energy.link.label

€ 109,99

Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule

Philips Hue wandschakelaarmodule

Te monteren achter bestaande lichtschakelaar
Aangepaste lichtscène selectie
Bedien je Hue lampen met je bestaande schakelaar

€ 44,99

Runner, enkele spot

Runner, enkele spot

Inclusief GU10 LED-lamp
Bluetooth bediening via app
Bediening met app of stem*
Voeg Hue Bridge toe voor nog meer mogelijkheden

€ 69,99

2de lamp 30% korting
A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 1100

A60 - E27 slimme lamp - 1100

Tot 1100 lumen
Warmwit licht
Ultralaag dimmen 5%
Bediening via app of stem
energy.link.label

€ 21,99

Xamento inbouwspot

Xamento inbouwspot

1x GU10-lamp
Bluetooth bediening via app
Bediening met app of stem*
Voeg een Hue Bridge toe voor nog meer mogelijkheden

€ 79,99

Create a starter kit
Hue Motion sensor

Hue Motion sensor

Draadloze installatie
Werkt op batterijen
Automatiseert je verlichting
Overal te installeren

€ 44,99

2de lamp 30% korting
ST72 Edison - E27 slimme lamp

ST72 Edison - E27 slimme lamp

Zachtwit licht, vintage lamp
Directe bediening via Bluetooth
Bediening met app of stem*
Voeg Hue Bridge toe voor nog meer mogelijkheden
energy.link.label

€ 44,99

Tento rond WA LED-plafondpaneel 42,1 cm zwart

Tento rond WA LED-plafondpaneel 42,1 cm zwart

Subtiele opwaartse gloed
⌀42,1 cm
Tot 3100 lumen
Kunststof profiel

€ 119,99

  • iDeal
  • Paypal
  • Betalen met Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay