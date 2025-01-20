Ondersteuning
Close-up van de voorkant van Hue White ambiance Tento vierkant plafondpaneel - middel

Tento vierkant plafondpaneel - middel

Met dit middelgrote witte LED-paneel met eenvoudige vormgeving kun je warm- tot koelwit licht toevoegen aan elke kamer in je woning, ideaal voor kasten, garages, gangen en meer.

Lichtkleur

Vorm

Formaat

Kleur

€ 119,99

Productkenmerken

  • Strak ontwerp
  • Makkelijk dimmen
  • 39,5 x 39,5 cm
  • Tot 2000 lumen
  • White
Alle productspecificaties bekijken
Een producthandleiding zoeken

Find your match

Choose your shape, size, and color — get the perfect panel for your space. 

A range of round and square Tento smart light ceiling panels in black and white
Een slimme Hue Tento LED-plafondlamp schijnt paars licht op een zwarte achtergrond

Perfect for any home

Small, medium, large. Black or white. Square or round. White, warm-to-cool, or color light. With so many variations, you can find the ceiling panel you need.

Smart ceiling panel in modern living room set to purple

Streamlined design

With its simple round or square form and and evenly distributed, diffused light, Tento offers a no-fuss, just-light design.

Couple in doorway with mobile phone, motion sensor, and smart switch overlay

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice, or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change color, and more.

Specificaties

Design en afwerking

Kleur

White

Materiaal

Kunststof

Duurzaamheid

Nominale levensduur

25.000

Extra onderdeel/accessoire meegeleverd

Dimbaar met Hue app en dimmer

Ja

Vast ingebouwde LED-lamp

Ja

Lichtkenmerken

Kleurweergave-index (CRI)

>80

Diversen

Speciaal ontworpen voor

Keuken

Woonkamer

Slaapkamer

Type

Plafondlampen

Afmetingen en gewicht verpakking

EAN/UPC - product

8720169350854

Nettogewicht

1,8 kg

Brutogewicht

2,47 kg

Hoogte

453,5 mm

Lengte

60,5 mm

Breedte

450,5 mm

Materiaalnummer (12NC)

929003846401

Afmetingen en gewicht van product

Hoogte

3,7 cm

Lengte

39,5 cm

Breedte

39,5 cm

Service

Garantie

2 jaar

Technische specificaties

Lichtsterkte in lumen bij 4000 K

2.000 lm

Lichtkleur

2200-6500, Hue White ambiance

Netspanning

220-240 V

Energieklasse meegeleverde lichtbron

E

Wattage meegeleverde lamp

15.4

IP-classificatie

IP20

Beschermingsklasse

Klasse II

De lamp

Communicatieprotocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Wat wordt ondersteund

Compatibel met de functie Effecten

Yes

Philips Hue app

iOS 16 of hoger

Wifi

Works without Wi-Fi

Vastgestelde ondersteuningsperiode

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. aantal accessoires

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Overig

Gebruikershandleiding

User Manual

Het product weggooien

Zorg ervoor dat je de lokale wetgeving volgt aan het einde van de (economische) levensduur van het product en gooi het niet weg bij het normale huishoudafval. Door het product op de juiste manier af te voeren, voorkom je mogelijk negatieve gevolgen voor het milieu en de menselijke gezondheid.

Demontage

Dismantle Instructions

*Als er op een lamp een 'maximaal' aantal lumen wordt weergegeven in de specificaties, dan is dat de maximale lichtopbrengst van de lamp. Het geeft weer hoe helder de lamp schijnt bij 2700K (witte lampen) of 4000K (White ambiance of White and color ambiance lampen). Meer informatie over helderheid

