Before synchronising your lights with Apple TV, open the Philips Hue app and create an Entertainment area. This allows you to position your lights virtually so they can accurately react to the action on screen.

Once your Entertainment area is configured, you'll use the Sync tab in the Hue app to start and manage synchronisation.

Want to synchronise your lights to Apple Music on Apple TV? Simply switch to Music mode in the Sync tab to create a dynamic lighting experience that reacts to the rhythm and energy of your music.