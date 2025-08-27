Support

Enhance your outdoor space

Indulge your imagination and let Philips Hue make your outdoor space look its very best. You can adjust the ambiance to any occasion: a big party, an intimate dinner or a moment of relaxation on a late summer night.

Experience Hue Outdoor Lights

hue outdoor app colors

Create the perfect outdoor ambiance

Transform a lackluster backyard into a beautiful outdoor space with Philips Hue. Place colored fixtures — from path lighting and wall lights to spotlights and beyond — throughout your yard, using fun, splashes of color or glowing tones to set the stage for an incredible outdoor event.

Hue outdoor warm to cool light

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.​

A balcony seating area at night lit with strings of Festavia outdoor globe party lights glowing in pink and yellow tones of smart light.

Special light for special occasions

Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Decorate your space with strings of eye-catching Festavia globe lights, illuminate your home’s façade with Festavia permanent lights, run strip lights along your borders and paths, or add pops of colorful light to your garden with bollard and spot lights — they all help add a touch of magic to cozy dinners on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio, or a party in the backyard. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.

Hue Outdoor Install and Extend video

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The system is low voltage, safe to use in your yard and easy to install. Forget about the electrician: go create and extend as you like.​

