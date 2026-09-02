Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m
21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is £264.99
Flux strip light 10 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £179.99
Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £99.99
Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is £69.99
OmniGlow strip light 3 m
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is £129.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £229.99
Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Current price is £99.99
Flux outdoor strip light 10 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is £239.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £199.99
Neon outdoor strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is £184.99
Create a starter kit
Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is £109.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £184.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m extension
21 m string lights extension
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is £239.99
Create a starter kit
Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
500 smart colour LEDs
40-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is £329.99
Hue Essential strip light 10 m
RGBIC
Customisable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Current price is £84.99
Flux outdoor strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is £139.99
Hue Flux strip light extension 10 m
10-metre extension
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision colour
Current price is £179.99
Hue Essential strip light 5 m
RGBIC
Customisable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Current price is £49.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m
7 m of string lights
10 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is £149.99
Create a starter kit
Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is £199.99
Neon outdoor strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is £129.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension
14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is £179.99
Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack
Join two pieces of strip light
90-degree corner connection
Ensures consistency of light
DIY-friendly
Current price is £16.99
Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m
2-metre extension
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision colour
Current price is £44.99