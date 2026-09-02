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Decorative lights

Add personality to every room with decorative strip and string lights. Transform your space with customisable brightness, colours and scenes. Create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or everyday living.

76 products
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m

21 m of string lights
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10 m

Flux strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 5 m

Flux strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 3 m

Flux strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3 m

OmniGlow strip light 3 m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m extension

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 21 m extension

21 m string lights extension
30 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
500 smart colour LEDs
40-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Close up of front of Hue Essential strip light 10 m

Hue Essential strip light 10 m

RGBIC
Customisable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 5 m

Flux outdoor strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 10 m

Hue Flux strip light extension 10 m

10-metre extension
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision colour
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Hue Essential strip light 5 m

Hue Essential strip light 5 m

RGBIC
Customisable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m

7 m of string lights
10 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 3 m

Neon outdoor strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension

14 m string lights extension
20 lightguide bulbs
White and colour gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Join two pieces of strip light
90-degree corner connection
Ensures consistency of light
DIY-friendly
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m

Hue Flux strip light extension 2 m

2-metre extension
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision colour
Download product information sheet
1-24 of 76

Guide to Decorative Lights

What are the best places to use decorative lights in my home?

How do I choose the right decorative lighting for my room's style?

How to decorate a pergola with lights?

How can I choose decorative night lights that match my home décor?

What are the best LED lights for Christmas decorations?

What are the energy-efficient options for outdoor LED decorative lights?

What are the best outdoor spherical lights for Christmas decorations?

How do I install outdoor decorative lights safely?

Find out more about decorative lighting:

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Colour-changing LED lights

Bathroom lighting ideas

Discover bathroom lighting ideas for ceiling, vanity and ambient spaces, plus inspiring ways to brighten your routine with smart light.
Decorate with smart light and decorative fairy lights

Decorative string lights guide

Discover how Philips Hue decorative string lights, LED options, and smart outdoor lights transform your home with creative tips and inspiration.

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