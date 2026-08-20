Indoor Smart LED lighting

Flux strip light 10 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £179.99
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is £299.99
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Flux strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £99.99
Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is £69.99
OmniGlow strip light 3 m
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is £129.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £229.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £299.99
Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Current price is £99.99
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Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is £69.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £199.99
Sale
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £39.99, original price is £79.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £319.99
Create a starter kit
Xamento medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £209.99
New
Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
Add dimmable non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Current price is £52.99
Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £34.99
New
Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)
Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Current price is £69.99
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Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £89.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £299.99
Create a starter kit
Lustre – E14 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £54.99
Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack
Double pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £129.99
Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere
Current price is £39.99
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Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is £109.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £184.99
Iris copper special edition
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £129.99