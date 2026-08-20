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Indoor Smart LED lighting

From the kitchen to the bedroom, from the lamp to the light fitting, our indoor smart lighting puts you in complete control. Tune brightness and colour, set schedules and create personalised scenes from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

197 products
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10 m

Flux strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 5 m

Flux strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 3 m

Flux strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Download product information sheet
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3 m

OmniGlow strip light 3 m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Sale
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Xamento medium ceiling lamp

Xamento medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
New
Close up of front of Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

Add dimmable non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Close up of front of Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
New
Close up of front of Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lustre – E14 smart bulb

Lustre – E14 smart bulb

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Double pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

Hue Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Festavia string lights

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of colour
100 smart colour LEDs
8-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

Iris copper special edition

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Guide to indoor smart lighting

What are the advantages of Philips Hue over other top indoor lighting brands?

How do I calculate how many lumens I need for indoor lighting?

Can I control indoor LED lights with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit?

Which indoor LED lights are best for different rooms in the house?

How to hang Christmas lights indoors?

What are some creative indoor rope lighting ideas for my home?

What are the best indoor lights for bedrooms?

What is the best indoor lighting solution to help me wake up naturally and sleep better?

What are the best stylish indoor LED lights?

What are the latest trends in indoor LED light design?

Find out more about indoor lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Colour-changing LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
Benefits of smart LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
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