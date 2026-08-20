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3-pack Centura recessed spotlight
Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Current price is £159.99
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Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
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Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £319.99
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Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)
Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Current price is £99.99
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Impress Outdoor Wall Light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £159.99
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Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
Aurelle Rectangle Panel Light
Even light distribution
120 x 30 cm
Up to 3750 lumens
Matte white aluminium
Current price is £184.99
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Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
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Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £184.99
Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £109.99
Create a starter kit
3-pack Centura recessed spotlight
Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Current price is £159.99
Create a starter kit
Xamento medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £209.99
Turaco Outdoor wall light
White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Current price is £89.99
Datura Ceiling Light Large
Diffused backlight
Powerful front light
⌀57.4 cm
Up to 4850 lumens
Current price is £319.99
Centris 4-spot ceiling light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £449.99
Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white
Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile
Current price is £129.99
Datura Ceiling Light Small
Diffused backlight
Powerful front light
⌀38.4 cm
Up to 3300 lumens
Current price is £259.99
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Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
Flourish pendant light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £374.99
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Ensis pendant light
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £429.99
Nyro Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £129.99
New
Lucca Outdoor wall light
White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Current price is £89.99
Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees
Current price is £114.99
Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white
Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile
Current price is £99.99