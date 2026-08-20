Applied filters
All products Starter Kits (17) Bulbs (99) Strip lights (65) Security (30) Accessories (37) Table lamps (51) Floor lamps (10) Recessed lights (17) Spot lights (19) Wall lights (30) Ceiling lights (77) Pendant lights (10) Track Lighting (153) Outdoor lights (67) String light (11) Replacement parts (14) Bundles (65)

Price

Smart Light fixtures

Complete your setup with fixtures designed for every room. From pendants and ceiling lights to wall fittings, every fixture integrates seamlessly with the Hue app — giving you full control throughout your home.

306 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of 3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam​
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall Light

Impress Outdoor Wall Light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Aurelle Rectangle Panel Light

Aurelle Rectangle Panel Light

Even light distribution
120 x 30 cm
Up to 3750 lumens
Matte white aluminium
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of 3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Xamento medium ceiling lamp

Xamento medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Turaco Outdoor wall light

Turaco Outdoor wall light

White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Close up of front of Datura Ceiling Light Large

Datura Ceiling Light Large

Diffused backlight
Powerful front light
⌀57.4 cm
Up to 4850 lumens
Close up of front of Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile
Close up of front of Datura Ceiling Light Small

Datura Ceiling Light Small

Diffused backlight
Powerful front light
⌀38.4 cm
Up to 3300 lumens
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Resonate Outdoor wall light

Resonate Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Flourish pendant light

Flourish pendant light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Ensis pendant light

Ensis pendant light

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Nyro Outdoor wall light

Nyro Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
New
Close up of front of Lucca Outdoor wall light

Lucca Outdoor wall light

White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Close up of front of Perifo cylinder spotlight

Perifo cylinder spotlight

5.3 watts
17.7 cm on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees
Close up of front of Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile
1-24 of 306

Guide to smart light fixtures

What is the difference between a smart fixture and a smart bulb?

Will smart light fixtures slow down my home Wi-Fi?

What are the different styles of light fittings available?

What are the best lamp fixtures for modern living rooms?

How do I choose the right light fitting for my bedroom?

Where can I find high-quality cylinder lamps?

Where can I find high-quality library light fittings?

How can I install a Philips Hue light fitting?

Learn more about lamp fixtures

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

What is track lighting?

Dive into all the key details of track lighting, from its fundamental components to its flexible and diverse uses. Get all the information you need to make this modular lighting system your own.
Colour-changing LED lights

How to create the best lighting for home gym

Find ideas for getting the best lighting for your home gym, including what kind of lights to get and where to put them.
How lighting affects mood

How lighting affects mood

Explore how lighting affects mood, circadian lighting benefits, light and mental health tips, and use Philips Hue to support your wellbeing daily.
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay