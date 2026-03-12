Don't just watch TV – experience it! Hue screen sync is a plug-and-play solution designed to get you started with the world of Hue entertainment. It fits effortlessly onto your TV and syncs on-screen content with your Hue lights in real time, matching every moment in a beautifully coordinated display of light and colour. Sync your favourite films, series and sports – whether you’re streaming on your favourite native apps or watching broadcast TV. A fisheye lens captures the entire screen from edge to edge. The advanced sync algorithm analyses every colour to deliver optimised light syncing, so your Hue lights mirror all the action – even when the lighting conditions in your room change. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, effortlessly sync your lights with Hue Play screen sync, then customise the experience to complement whatever you’re watching.

Simple plug-and-play solution

Sync any content via the Hue app

Full-screen capture with a fisheye lens

Advanced colour-matching algorithm

Seamless integration with a Hue set-up