Smart LED lamps

Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White
Current price is £184.99
New
Hue Play Floor lamp compact
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Current price is £124.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £299.99
New
Hue Play table lamp
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Current price is £69.99
Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
ColourCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is £249.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £319.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
ColourCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is £249.99
Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £89.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £299.99
Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack
Double pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £129.99
Iris copper special edition
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £129.99
Exclusive
Hue Go portable table lamp special edition
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Exclusively at the Hue Shop
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £149.99
Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White
Current price is £324.99
Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black
Current price is £324.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient light tube large
Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £199.99
Play gradient light tube compact
Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Blends white and coloured light
Includes power supply
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is £184.99
New
Hue Play floor lamp large
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Current price is £129.99
Bloom table lamp
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £89.99
Play light bar double pack
Double pack
LED integrated
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £129.99
Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £149.99
Hue Play wall washer
ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black
Current price is £184.99
Iris table lamp
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £109.99
Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £149.99
Signe gradient table lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £199.99