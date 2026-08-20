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Smart LED lamps

Table, floor, bedside or portable — wherever you need a lamp, we've got you covered. Our smart LED lamps blend modern design with the power of the Hue ecosystem. Set the mood, sync with your entertainment and control everything from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

61 products
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White
New
Close up of front of Hue Play Floor lamp compact

Hue Play Floor lamp compact

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
New
Close up of front of Hue Play table lamp

Hue Play table lamp

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Exclusive
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColourCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

ColourCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Double pack
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

Iris copper special edition

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Exclusive
Close up of front of Hue Go portable table lamp special edition

Hue Go portable table lamp special edition

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Exclusively at the Hue Shop
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte White
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Blends white and coloured light
Includes power supply
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
New
Close up of front of Hue Play floor lamp large

Hue Play floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync colour matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Close up of front of Bloom table lamp

Bloom table lamp

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Double pack
LED integrated
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black
Close up of front of Iris table lamp

Iris table lamp

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Signe gradient table lamp

Signe gradient table lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
1-24 of 61

Guide to smart LED lamps

Do I need a smart hub to use smart LED lamps?

Can I group multiple smart LED lamps together?

Do I need a special dimmer switch to dim smart LED lamps?

What are the best LED lamps that combine smart technology with premium interior design aesthetics?

Are LED lamps dimmable?

What are the best lamps for a modern home?

What are the best lamps for rustic home decor?

Are there any stylish or modern lights that connect with speakers?

Can I control my lamp with my smartphone or voice commands?

What are the best smart lamps for adjustable brightness?

Learn more about lamps

Benefits of smart LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
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