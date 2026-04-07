Home security cameras

Battery or wired, black or white — how you choose to keep an eye on your home with security cameras is up to you!
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included
Current price is £139.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included
Current price is £139.99
Hue
Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Current price is £129.99
Hue
Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Current price is £129.99
Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
End-to-end encryption
1080P-HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Current price is £259.98
Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Current price is £389.97
Bundle: 2x Secure wired cameras
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Current price is £259.98
Create a starter kit
Hue
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
1080p HD video
White and colour light
Wires in to home's electricity
Current price is £259.99
Create a starter kit
Hue
Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
Current price is £149.99
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