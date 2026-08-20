Create a starter kit
Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £124.99
New
Lucca Outdoor pedestal
White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Current price is £124.99
Create a starter kit
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
Hardwired
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £179.99
Calla Outdoor bollard
Low-volt
Stainless steel
104 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £139.99
Econic Outdoor Pedestal Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £179.99
Calla Outdoor pedestal
Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £159.99
Nyro Outdoor pedestal
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £179.99
Turaco Outdoor pedestal
White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Current price is £129.99
Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £179.99
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