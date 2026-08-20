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Outdoor Path lights

Light the way with outdoor path lights. Designed for walkways, driveways, patios, and garden paths, these smart outdoor lights combine elegant design with reliable weather-resistant performance.

9 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor pedestal

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
105 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
New
Close up of front of Lucca Outdoor pedestal

Lucca Outdoor pedestal

White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT

IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT

Hardwired
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Stainless steel
104 x 252 mm
PSU sold separately
Close up of front of Econic Outdoor Pedestal Light

Econic Outdoor Pedestal Light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor pedestal

Calla Outdoor pedestal

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 402 mm
PSU sold separately
Close up of front of Nyro Outdoor pedestal

Nyro Outdoor pedestal

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Turaco Outdoor pedestal

Turaco Outdoor pedestal

White and colour light
1100 lumen
App and voice control
Matter-compatible
Close up of front of Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Impress Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
PSU sold separately
1-9 of 9

Guide to Path lights

How far apart should I place path lights along my walkway?

Are decorative path lights durable enough to withstand harsh weather?

How do I choose the right style of path light for my landscape?

What are the most elegant lighting path lights for a modern patio?

How do I choose the best path lights for my garden?

What are the best outdoor motion sensor path lights?

Are there energy-efficient options for pathway lighting?

What are the benefits of Hue outdoor path lights?

Can I install path lights myself or do I need professional help?

Does Philips Hue offer solar path lights, or is a low-voltage system better for garden lighting?

Learn more about path lights

Outdoor lighting ideas with path lights

LED outdoor lighting ideas for every space

Discover inspiring outdoor lighting ideas for gardens, pathways, walls, balconies, and more. Create mood, safety, and style with smart outdoor lighting.
Security lighting guide

Security lighting guide

Get a detailed overview on how home security lights can help you gain peace of mind and feel safer in and around your home.
Tips for using Philips Hue Motion Sensors

How to use motion sensors for smart lights

Explore the benefits of using motion sensors with your smart lighting system to help you navigate safely and conveniently around your home.
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