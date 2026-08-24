Smart light switches

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is £19.99
Create a starter kit
Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is £69.99
New
Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights
Add dimmable non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Current price is £52.99
New
Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)
Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Current price is £69.99
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is £44.99
New
Wired on/off switch (2-channel) for non-smart lights
Add non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Bridge
Current price is £49.99
New
Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights
Add non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Bridge
Current price is £44.99
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is £44.99
Exclusive
Hue Tap Switch Mini White
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is £44.99
Smart button
Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount
Current price is £19.99
Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack
Installs behind an existing light switch
Customised scene selection
Control Hue lights with an existing switch
Hue Bridge required
Current price is £79.99
Exclusive
Hue Tap Switch Mini Black
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is £44.99
Philips Hue wall switch module
Installs behind an existing light switch
Customised scene selection
Control Hue lights with an existing switch
Current price is £44.99
New
Wired wall switch module for smart lights (1-pack)
Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Current price is £39.99
Smart button
Control lights with one click
Set light based on time of day
Customised functionality
Flexible, wireless mounting
Current price is £17.99
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