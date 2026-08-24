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Smart light switches

Control smart lighting your way with Philips Hue smart switches. Adjust brightness, activate scenes and manage multiple lights with convenient wireless controls designed for everyday use.

15 products
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
New
Close up of front of Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

Wired dimmer switch for non-smart lights

Add dimmable non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
New
Close up of front of Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

Wired wall switch module for smart lights (2-pack)

Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
New
Close up of front of Wired on/off switch (2-channel) for non-smart lights

Wired on/off switch (2-channel) for non-smart lights

Add non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Bridge
New
Close up of front of Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights

Wired on/off switch (1-channel) for non-smart lights

Add non-smart lights to Hue
App & voice control
No battery required
Unlock more with a Bridge
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Exclusive
Close up of front of Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Close up of front of Smart button

Smart button

Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount
Close up of front of Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack

Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack

Installs behind an existing light switch
Customised scene selection
Control Hue lights with an existing switch
Hue Bridge required
Exclusive
Close up of front of Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Close up of front of Philips Hue wall switch module

Philips Hue wall switch module

Installs behind an existing light switch
Customised scene selection
Control Hue lights with an existing switch
New
Close up of front of Wired wall switch module for smart lights (1-pack)

Wired wall switch module for smart lights (1-pack)

Keeps Hue lights reachable
Makes existing switches smart
Control lights, rooms and zones
No battery required
Close up of front of Smart button

Smart button

Control lights with one click
Set light based on time of day
Customised functionality
Flexible, wireless mounting
1-15 of 15

Guide to smart light switches

What is a smart light switch and how does it work?

Will smart light switches work if the Wi-Fi goes down?

Do I need a smart home hub to use a smart light switch?

How to replace or change a light switch?

How to install and connect a light switch?

What are the common issues and solutions for smart switches?

Can a smart switch make a regular bulb smart?

Can I programme a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch to trigger different light scenes based on the time of day?

Find out more about switches

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

How to install a Philips Hue Dimmer switch

Use our step-by-step guide to install a Hue Dimmer switch, and get your smart switch up and running in your smart lighting system.
Colour-changing LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
Home gym lighting ideas

How to create the best lighting for home gym

Find ideas for getting the best lighting for your home gym, including what kind of lights to get and where to put them.
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