OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit
Temporarily out of stock
About the OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit
The outdoor resealing kit makes it easy to customise your OmniGlow outdoor strip light to perfectly fit your space. Cut the strip to the desired length, then use the included sealant, end plug and end cap to securely reseal the light and maintain its weather-resistant protection. Designed specifically for OmniGlow outdoor light strips, the kit ensures a clean, professional finish while preserving reliable outdoor performance.
- Allows cut-to-fit customisation
- Maintains weather resistance
- Includes sealant, plug and cap
- Professional-looking finish
- For OmniGlow outdoor lightstrips
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103208071
Design and finishing
- Material
- Silicone
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103208071
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.03 kg
- Height
- 36 mm
- Length
- 36 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004424001
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 5 mm
- Overall length
- 12 mm
- Overall width
- 12 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available