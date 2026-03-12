The outdoor resealing kit makes it easy to customise your OmniGlow outdoor strip light to perfectly fit your space. Cut the strip to the desired length, then use the included sealant, end plug and end cap to securely reseal the light and maintain its weather-resistant protection. Designed specifically for OmniGlow outdoor light strips, the kit ensures a clean, professional finish while preserving reliable outdoor performance.

Allows cut-to-fit customisation

Maintains weather resistance

Includes sealant, plug and cap

Professional-looking finish

For OmniGlow outdoor lightstrips