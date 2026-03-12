Step into the world of smart lighting with the Philips Hue Essential starter kit. Enjoy millions of colors, warm-to-cool white light and smooth dimming with two E27 smart bulbs. Set the mood with ready-made light scenes or create your own. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to unlock smart features, and enjoy effortless control with the Hue app, your voice with smart assistants, or the included dimmer switch.

Millions of colors

Warm-to-cool white light

Smooth dimming to 2%

App and voice control

Hue Bridge unlocks more features