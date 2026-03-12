Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
£194.98
Current price is £194.98
Temporarily out of stock
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- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of flexible colorful light. With the 2 meter ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 1 meter extension, the possibilities are endless!
- Shines multiple colors of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
- Up to 1800 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870895
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
- 1