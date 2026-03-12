Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

£194.98

Close up of front of Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Temporarily out of stock

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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension

Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of flexible colorful light. With the 2 meter ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 1 meter extension, the possibilities are endless!

  • Shines multiple colors of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
  • Up to 1800 lumens
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