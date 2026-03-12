Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m
Current price is £469.99
Current price is £469.99
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- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m
The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation or soft gradients of gentle colour to set the mood. Add subtle character to the kitchen and living spaces by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over work surfaces and shape the rope light to create a unique sculptural focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations and personalised scenes tailored to the way you live.
- Uniform 360° white and coloured light
- OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
- Cut-to-fit and mount your way
- Smart control with Hue app
- PSU and accessories included
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103180964
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Matte White
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 66
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Ambience
- Style
- Design
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103180964
- Net weight
- 2.42 kg
- Gross weight
- 3.28 kg
- Height
- 380 mm
- Length
- 120 mm
- Width
- 385 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004435805
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 66
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 60
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall height
- 22 mm
- Overall length
- 5,000 mm
- Overall width
- 22 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 3,750
- Diameter
- 22 mm
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- 60
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 3,250
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Ceiling, Wall
The bulb
- Form factor
- Φ22mm*5000mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available