Open up the world of Hue entertainment on your TV with the Hue HDMI sync box 4K. Enjoy films, TV programmes and gaming that come alive with a colour-matching light experience that transforms the way you watch. Effortlessly sync Hue lights to your favourite content and enjoy smooth, clear visuals that keep up with every on-screen moment without interruption thanks to 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. With its compact design and simple HDMI set-up, Hue Play Sync Box 4K fits effortlessly into any entertainment space. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, sync your lights with Hue Play Sync Box 4K, then customise the experience to suit whatever you’re watching or playing.

Supports 4K resolution at 60 Hz

Sync content via the Hue app

Simple, compact design

Add up to 10 lights with Hue Bridge

Easy set-up and installation