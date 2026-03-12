Devote square slim ceiling light – medium
Temporarily out of stock
About the Devote square slim ceiling light – medium
Beautiful, even light, effortlessly elevated, in a sleek, ultra-slim 40 × 40 cm square design that complements almost any interior. Enjoy millions of colours, warm-to-cool white light, ultra-low dimming down to just 0.2% and Chromasync technology for perfectly matched colours across multiple Hue lights to create the perfect atmosphere throughout the day. Specially arranged LEDs deliver beautifully uniform light across the entire panel, while the surface-mounted design is quick to install with no ceiling cut-out required. Control your lights with the Hue app, smart switches or voice commands. Unlock even more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge, including away-from-home control, automations and Mimic Presence.
- Uniform light distribution
- Up to 2000 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Millions of tunable colours
- Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103182616
Bulb characteristics
- Form factor
- Square
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- PC
- Especially designed for
- Attic, Basement, Garage, Hallway, Home Office, Kitchen, Staircase
- Style
- Modern
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 360
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Colour temperature
- 2000-6500 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 0.5
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 133.3
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,650
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,480
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103182616
- Net weight
- 1.47 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.32 kg
- Height
- 478 mm
- Length
- 470 mm
- Width
- 62 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004457801
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.50
- Power
- 15
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 15
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 37 mm
- Overall length
- 395 mm
- Overall width
- 395 mm
- Wall plate width
- 172 mm
- Wall plate height
- 15 mm
- Wall plate depth
- 172 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light colour
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- NA
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 2
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Ceiling
- LED integrated
- Yes
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- Product Documentation
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available