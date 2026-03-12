Beautiful, even light, effortlessly elevated, in a sleek, ultra-slim 40 × 40 cm square design that complements almost any interior. Enjoy millions of colours, warm-to-cool white light, ultra-low dimming down to just 0.2% and Chromasync technology for perfectly matched colours across multiple Hue lights to create the perfect atmosphere throughout the day. Specially arranged LEDs deliver beautifully uniform light across the entire panel, while the surface-mounted design is quick to install with no ceiling cut-out required. Control your lights with the Hue app, smart switches or voice commands. Unlock even more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge, including away-from-home control, automations and Mimic Presence.

Uniform light distribution

Up to 2000 lumens

Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)

Millions of tunable colours

Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%