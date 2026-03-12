Devote square slim ceiling light – small

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Close up of backside of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Close up of backside of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Outlined dimensions of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Usage of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Usage of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Usage of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Devote square slim ceiling light – small
Temporarily out of stock

Excluded from all promotions and offers

About the Devote square slim ceiling light – small

Beautiful, even light, effortlessly elevated, in a sleek, ultra-slim 30 × 30 cm square design that complements almost any interior. Enjoy millions of colours, warm-to-cool white light, ultra-low dimming down to just 0.2% and Chromasync technology for perfectly matched colours across multiple Hue lights to create the perfect atmosphere throughout the day. Specially arranged LEDs deliver beautifully uniform light across the entire panel, while the surface-mounted design is quick to install with no ceiling cut-out required. Control your lights with the Hue app, smart switches or voice commands. Unlock even more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge, including away-from-home control, automations and Mimic Presence.

  • Uniform light distribution
  • Up to 1340 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
  • Millions of tunable colours
  • Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay