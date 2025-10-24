Essential starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (806 lm)
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring two full-colour and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app or any smart accessory.
Current price is £69.99
Product highlights
- Up to 806 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 109