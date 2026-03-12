Hue Play floor lamp large
Current price is £129.99
Current price is £129.99
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- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Hue Play floor lamp large
The Play floor lamp is the ideal first step towards the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to films, gaming and music on your TV screen to create a colourful gradient of wall-washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise colour-matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 135-cm tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.
- RGBWWIC gradient-light effect
- Chromasync precision colour matching
- Designed for easy placement
- Connect via an HDMI sync box or TV app
- Control and customise with the Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103145154
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 20,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Solar Energy
- No
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Colour temperature
- 2200-6500 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 69
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103145154
- Net weight
- 1.74 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.74 kg
- Height
- 1,434 mm
- Length
- 148 mm
- Width
- 143 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004321401
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 17.2
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall height
- 1,350 mm
- Overall length
- 90 mm
- Overall width
- 90 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,040
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 990
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Damp location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Standing
The bulb
- Form factor
- Floor lamp
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The camera
- Sound alarm
- No
The switch
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available