Hue Play Floor lamp compact

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Hue Play Floor lamp compact
Temporarily out of stock

About the Hue Play Floor lamp compact

The Play floor lamp is the ideal first step towards the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to films, gaming and music on your TV screen to create a colourful gradient of wall-washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise colour-matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 122-cm tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.

  • RGBWWIC gradient-light effect
  • Chromasync precision colour matching
  • Designed for easy placement
  • Connect via an HDMI sync box or TV app
  • Control and customise with the Hue Bridge
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