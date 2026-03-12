The Play floor lamp is the ideal first step towards the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to films, gaming and music on your TV screen to create a colourful gradient of wall-washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise colour-matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 122-cm tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.

RGBWWIC gradient-light effect

Chromasync precision colour matching

Designed for easy placement

Connect via an HDMI sync box or TV app

Control and customise with the Hue Bridge