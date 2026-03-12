Hue Play table lamp

New
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Hue Play table lamp
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Hue Play table lamp

The Play table lamp is the ideal first step towards the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to films, gaming and music on your TV screen to create a colourful gradient of wall-washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise colour-matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 60-cm tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.

  • RGBWWIC gradient-light effect
  • Chromasync precision colour matching
  • Designed for easy placement
  • Connect via an HDMI sync box or TV app
  • Control and customise with the Hue Bridge
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