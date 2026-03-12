Create a vibrant outdoor ambience with the perfect line of light. The OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of coloured light to every moment – whether you're socialising on the patio, relaxing on the lawn or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away – put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2,100 lumens also make it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambience and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies and even your home's façades, eaves and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customisation and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients

Chromasync precision colour matching

Ultra-bright, true white light

Up to 2100 lumen

Cut and reseal (kit sold separately)