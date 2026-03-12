OmniGlow outdoor lightstrip, 5m
About the OmniGlow outdoor lightstrip, 5m
Create a vibrant outdoor ambience with the perfect line of light. The OmniGlow outdoor strip light brings flawlessly smooth gradients of coloured light to every moment – whether you're socialising on the patio, relaxing on the lawn or welcoming guests to your front door. Advanced OmniGlow technology eliminates visible LED spots, creating a uniform blend of light along its length. No need to tuck the strip light away – put it on display and enjoy it as direct lighting. OmniGlow not only sets the mood, its true white, ultra-bright 2,100 lumens also make it ideal for practical outdoor lighting. Effortlessly toggle between beautiful ambience and task lighting. Run OmniGlow along patio edges, walls, balconies and even your home's façades, eaves and pathways. Its weather-resistant design delivers reliable year-round performance. Cut the strip light to fit your space and reseal with the separately sold resealing kit. Enjoy effortless control, customisation and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
- Chromasync precision colour matching
- Ultra-bright, true white light
- Up to 2100 lumen
- Cut and reseal (kit sold separately)
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103167040
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Matte White
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 120
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 50
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Length
- 5,000 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103167040
- Net weight
- 1.08 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.4 kg
- Height
- 296 mm
- Length
- 296 mm
- Width
- 87 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004438502
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.50
- Power
- 30
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 30
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,500
- Overall height
- 8.5 mm
- Overall length
- 5,000 mm
- Overall width
- 17 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 500 mm
- String light length
- 5,000 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,970
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP67 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,740
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
The bulb
- Form factor
- 17mm*8.5mm*5000mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available