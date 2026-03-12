Signe gradient pendant

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient pendant
Temporarily out of stock

About the Signe gradient pendant

Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pendant. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Suspend its minimalist, ultra-slim profile horizontally from the ceiling and rotate it to direct light towards architectural features. The effect is a light that appears to float, creating a beautifully understated feature for the kitchen, home office or living space. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for a relaxing ambience, functional cool white direct light for tasks and gradients of gentle decorative colour to set the mood. The Signe gradient pendant is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations and personalised scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • White and colour gradient
  • Wall-washing effects and direct light
  • Rotate to direct the light where needed
  • Ultra-slim profile
  • Black aluminium finish
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