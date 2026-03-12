Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pendant. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Suspend its minimalist, ultra-slim profile horizontally from the ceiling and rotate it to direct light towards architectural features. The effect is a light that appears to float, creating a beautifully understated feature for the kitchen, home office or living space. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for a relaxing ambience, functional cool white direct light for tasks and gradients of gentle decorative colour to set the mood. The Signe gradient pendant is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations and personalised scenes tailored to the way you live.

White and colour gradient

Wall-washing effects and direct light

Rotate to direct the light where needed

Ultra-slim profile

Black aluminium finish