Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"
Current price is £94.99
Current price is £94.99
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About the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 85"
Expand into the world of Hue home entertainment with the Play Gradient Lightstrip. This gradient TV lightstrip creates colourful wall-washing effects that seamlessly match the content of films and TV programmes, thanks to RGBWWIC technology. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the lightstrip to create ambient lighting for an enjoyable viewing experience. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customise with the award-winning Hue app.
- Gradient wall-washing effects
- RGBWWIC technology
- Chromasync precision colour matching
- Suitable for TVs up to 85"
- Sync device and Hue app required
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103168429
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your colour
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Colour temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1.5
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut-ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length
- 3,500 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103168429
- Net weight
- 0.53 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.75 kg
- Height
- 210 mm
- Length
- 96 mm
- Width
- 210 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447702
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 14
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 17.5
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall height
- 6 mm
- Overall length
- 3,500 mm
- Overall width
- 14.5 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 330 mm
- String light length
- 3,500 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- TV
The bulb
- Form factor
- 14.5mm*6mm*3500mm
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available