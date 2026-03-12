Expand into the world of Hue home entertainment with the Play Gradient Lightstrip. This gradient TV lightstrip creates colourful wall-washing effects that seamlessly match the content of films and TV programmes, thanks to RGBWWIC technology. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the lightstrip to create ambient lighting for an enjoyable viewing experience. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customise with the award-winning Hue app.

Gradient wall-washing effects

RGBWWIC technology

Chromasync precision colour matching

Suitable for TVs up to 85"

Sync device and Hue app required