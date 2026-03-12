Elevate your Hue home entertainment experience with the Play Gradient Striplight Pro. OmniGlow technology creates ultra-smooth, uniform wall-washing gradient effects that match the content of films and TV programmes. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the striplight to create the perfect ambience for watching TV. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customise with the award-winning Hue app.

Ultra-smooth gradient wall washing

OmniGlow technology

Chromasync precision colour matching

Suitable for TVs up to 85"

Sync device and Hue app required