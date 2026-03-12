Philips Hue Play Gradient Striplight brackets
Current price is £21.99
Current price is £21.99
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About the Philips Hue Play Gradient Striplight brackets
Easily install or re-install your Play Gradient Striplight on the back of your TV with these specially-designed mounting brackets.
- Self-adhesive TV strip light mount
- Robust design
- Black colour
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103168504
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Black
- Material
- Silicone
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103168504
- Net weight
- 0.08 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.14 kg
- Height
- 166 mm
- Length
- 45 mm
- Width
- 89 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447801
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 86.1 mm
- Overall length
- 86.1 mm
- Overall width
- 16.4 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available