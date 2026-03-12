Bring the ambience of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, garden or front door, this outdoor spotlight delivers a focused beam of decorative colour or tunable warm-to-cool white light. Personalise every moment from dusk to dawn – from al fresco dining to relaxing under the stars. As night falls, switch to bright white light for added peace of mind, whether you're seeing who's there or finding your way. Chromasync ensures precise colour matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless look. The durable, IP44-rated fixture is weatherproof, with a Powershield coating that helps prevent staining over time. Its subtle design fits beautifully on any wall around the outside of your home, bringing you light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control – even while you're away from home with customisation options and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.

Tunable white and colour light

Weather-resistant (IP44)

Powershield anti-stain coating

Wall installation

App and voice control